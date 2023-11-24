Daniel Farke says it was "a joke" Leeds United when it at half-time level with Rotherham United, but knowing how Championship football works, the German manager was slightly relieved at the end to come away with a 1-1 draw.

Leeds played some excellent, elegant football in the first half but Farke got the sense his players enjoyed their dominance too much, and thought it would have been typical had the Millers made them pay an even harsher price with a late winner.

"The first emotion is definitely disappointment because in many areas we were that dominant that it should normally be enough to win all three points," admitted Farke.

"Performance-wise it was a fantastic first half but it's football and you have to bury the game when you have the chance.

MIXED FEELINGS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"We scored a fantastic goal (through Crysencio Summerville) and had chances to bury the game in the first half with Cree Summerville one against one with the goalkeeper, Glen Kamara after a great counter-attack, Daniel James a great chances, Joel Piroe three chances so normally it's more than enough to bury the game.

"I was very happy with the first half but it's football and especially the Championship. If you're one time not switched on, we took too much risk on the halfway line in added time and lost the ball.

"With their only chance they were able to equalise and I compare what we created on chances with what they are able to score and normally 1-1 is a joke at half-time.

"My feeling is we enjoyed our dominance a bit too much and we lacked a bit the last two or three per cent to be really on it and focused. If you're not doing this, this can happen in this league.

"Credit to Rotherham, they're a good side who always have good home results especially against teams sitting in the top positions in the division. They were very organised and we struggled for 20, 25 minutes in the second half to create many chances.

"That was the reason we had some substitutions and changed the tactical formation a little bit (to 3-5-2).

"In the last 20 minutes I thought we created more than enough to win the game. Pascal Struijk needs to score with a header, we need to get a penalty for Daniel James, we had the feeling we scored a winner (through Jaidon Anthony) but apparently the linesman had the thought Patrick Bamford was two inches offside and we have to accept this.

"We didn't score the second goal and I've had many games in this league...in the 96th minute they get a free-kick out of nothing, it was not even close to a free-kick but it's a home game and normally you concede in such a situation.

"When there is a day when you can't win, you must at least make sure you don't lose it.