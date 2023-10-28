Daniel Farke says Leeds United 'close to perfect' in first half of 4-1 win at home to hapless Huddersfield Town

Daniel Farke said Leeds United were pretty close to perfect in a first half of "electrifying fireworks" at Elland Road.

The Whites did almost all the work of beating Huddersfield Town in the first half of Saturday's West Yorkshire derby, taking a 4-0 lead they were able to sit on after the break, seeing out victory for only the second-half concession of Michal Helik's goal.

Huddersfield just could not live with Leeds' football as they continued their record of never having suffered consecutive defeats under Farke following the 1-0 defeat at Stoke City.

"I think you could see how much it meant to my players to win the derby and to show the reaction to a disappointing result at Stoke and we did this in the perfect manner.

"It was an electrifying first half with some unbelievable offensive work, we were all over them and created so many chances," said Farke.

"It was not perfect because at the beginning I got the feeling that like in the last weeks we didn't make enough out of our dominance but if you're 4-0 up at half-time you can't complain too much about this.

"There were one or two situations where we allowed them a bit too easily to cross into our box and one or two times they were in behind our backs but I didn't want to stop my lads in the first half because they were excellent.

RESPONSE: Manager Daniel Farke was delighted with Leeds United's reaction to their midweek defeat

"There were periods where our game management could have been a bit better but out of our dominance we allowed them to have a few dangerous situations but there were also spells where you could say it was more or less best practice, for example the fourth goal.

"We were so calm to exhaust them with our possession and into the structure where we wanted to find them, then we speeded up the game with a perfect give and go between Rutter and Byram.

"There were definitely spells where it came pretty close to our perfect picture of football. We're definitely pleased with this result and this performance, the first half especially.

"Although we know we are in good shape and we were on a perfect run but we know a poorer result or a poorer performance like at Stoke always does something with your confidence.

"You can have a brilliant run of 20 wins but if there's one poor half or one poor result, it's always difficult to show a reaction. To show a reaction in this way is outstanding and for that, many compliments to my players."

Three Leeds players came off with minor issues but Farke was confident all would be fit for their next game, not until Friday when they travel to Leicester City for a game which will be a real test of both sides' credentials.

"Cree Summerville and Sam Byram were reporting minor muscle problems at half-time so we didn't want to take any risks and we had to substitute them off," revealed Farke. "Joe Rodon felt something in his hamstring, not an injury but due to the workload I had to take him out.

"This always breaks the rhythm a little bit.

"It's not that you can always replicate such a first half or you would win the game even more comfortably but the way we managed the game and didn't give chances away was quite pleasing.

"The goal was unnecessary, not even a real chance but it was not that important today.

On Rodon, he added: "He reported after the game he felt a bit in his hamstring and gave the sign because he didn't want to risk anything.

"I don't think it's a major injury but I think it would be beneficial right now to calm the load a bit down in the next few days, we have a bit more time at least before we play on Friday evening.