Daniel Farke says Leeds United will cycle to Plymouth if needs be to set up FA Cup glamour tie

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle set up an FA Cup fourth-round replay in February.

As well as travelling to Home Park twice, they are at Bristol City and Swansea City that month, on top of a Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United and a visit from Championship leaders Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning the replay will set up a fifth away game to Premier League Chelsea or Aston Villa.

Injuries which meant Farke had his fourth-choice goalkeeper, Harry Christy, alongside Kristoffer Klaessen on the bench also gave a manager yet to add to his squad in this transfer window the chance to drop a public request or even just a hint to the board, but he refused.

Asked if the budget would stretch to a midweek flight to the south coast, Farke replied: "We're Leeds United so we'll go by bicycle if we have to to go into the next round.

"December and January were also relentless,” he said.

"If this one game more was going to be decisive and would kill us (that’s one thing) but I don't think it's going to have a major effect.

NO EXCUSES: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's annoying because we could have had a proper weekend off after the Bristol (City) game (in the league on Friday) and the players would have deserved it but we're Leeds United, we never go the easy way.

"We're doing this in the league after a tough start and yes, it feels like it could have been a bit easier but we go the hard way.

"If you want to celebrate something it never comes easy, as a gift. So we have to accept we have to put an extra 90 minutes in – perhaps even more than that – to go forward.

"But we're still greedy and we still want to go through."

Crysencio Summerville was the latest addition to the injury list and although Farke claimed he would not have been fit even had it been a league game, he is expected to train before the trip to Ashton Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It opened the door for Jaidon Anthony to score one of the goals of the round in the 60 minutes of the game Leeds dominated, only to allow Plymouth back into it with Adam Randell's equaliser.

"Cree Summerville felt a few problems in the (Friday’s) last session with his adductor," revealed Farke.

"All (senior) outfield players who were available were in the group and we decided to go for a third goalkeeper because sometimes there is an injury during the warm-up.

"If you have one or two games when you have such a situation it's not a big problem, it would just be a problem if going forward we were a bit too tight in numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was just due to the load during the week, three games within six days, and these minor injuries. Hopefully the situation has improved when we faced Bristol."

Sheffield Wednesday, Yorkshire's only other representatives in the draw after neighbours United lost 5-2 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, will host Conference South Maidstone United if they can come through a replay at Coventry City in the week commencing February 5.