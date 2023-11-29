Daniel Farke thanked his Leeds United players for allaying the early fears he had about their game against Swansea City.

It started frantically, with Dan James having a goal disallowed and the Swans scoring a legitimate one in the first minute.

And although Leeds' defending was a touch ragged early on they settled, cancelling out Jamie Paterson's goal very quickly and adding one from Georginio Rutter at the end of the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Today after one minute you think you're in the lead and you think, 'Happy days' but the goal's disallowed and we conceded out of nothing," said Farke.

"Swansea are a really good footballing side who can cause problems especially when they play with confidence, they're good on the counter-attack so I thought at this moment it could be a really long day at the office but I have to give compliments to my lads.

"Although it was a difficult and complicated game in the first half we didn't lose our nerve, we were spot on. We didn't give any chances away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They caused us some problems with their possession, we had a few problems in our pressing, but nevertheless we were able to turn the game with two fantastic goals before half-time and one or two more great chances.

CONCERNS: Daniel Farke feared Leeds Unitd were in for "a long day at the office"

"The second half was more impressive because we talked about a few details in our pressing that we wanted to change to get more control over the game against the ball and that's what we did.

"We missed (the chance to score) the third goal earlier. The only thing I could criticise was perhaps our efficiency. I just had a look and we had seven or eight times the expected goals of Swansea.

"All in all it was a pretty mature performance and a well-deserved win."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timing of Rutter's goal, after plucking a pass from Ethan Ampadu out of the air, was important too, coming seconds before the half-time whistle.

GOOD TIMING: Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter

"To score that close to half-time is always important, a psychological boost for yourself and your confidence. It's also a bit difficult to handle for the opponent," said the manager.

"You go into the dressing room in a good mood but it didn't change the team talk that much because my feeling was we could improve details of the pressing and that's what we spoke about and we would have spoken about them anyway.

"But the general mood and confidence of the second half changed and in tactical terms it was an advantage to go into the second half with a lead because the opponent have to open up a bit more but we didn't allow them to develop the game more because our pressing was more spot on and more focused so we had everything in control against the ball against a really good footballing side."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea manager Michael Duff put the difference between the two sides down to Leeds' "Premier League quality".

"(It was) a disappointing evening in terms of the result, I thought the performance was really good, in the first half we were excellent, but ultimately we conceded poor goals at poor times, it's been the killer," said the former Barnsley manager.

"We had a warning shot in the first minute, get a goal and conceded within three minutes of that, which you can't do, then conceded with the last kick of the game in the first half.

"It's a different game second half if we go in 1-1.

"But we asked the players to show personality and bravery. I thought we played through them a lot and ultimately we've been undone by Premier League quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first goal (Crysencio) Summerville is very good. It's not an excuse but sometimes you've got to hold your hands up and say it was a good goal.

"The one-two he played, the weight of pass for Joel (Piroe), the pass and the touch for the second goal, and even the third goal, Ollie Cooper's lost the ball near the halfway line but the weight of pass (from Rutter to goalscorer James) was perfect, he put it in the only place where Bash (Bashir Humphreys), Josh Tymon or Carl (Rushworth) couldn't get it.

"This is as difficult a place as you will get in the whole league.