DANIEL FARKE had no hesitation in playing scoring duo Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra in Leeds United's thrilling win at Ipswich Town.

The pair have been missing for a fortnight; Gnonto after submitting a transfer request as he tried to force a way out of the club and Sinisterra as his own future remained unresolved.

Farke sidelined the pair and was firm when discussing them in the week, particularly on the subject of Italy international Gnonto who he said had apologised after refusing to play.

The duo came back into the side as Farke secured his maiden league win as Leeds boss, with first goals for Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe on his debut ending Ipswich’s perfect record.

AWAY DAY HEAVEN: Leeds United's Joel Piroe (left) celebrates with team-mate Wilfried Gnonto after scoring scoring his side’s third goal at Portman Road against Ipswich Town. Picture: George Tewkesbury/PA

“I wasn’t too concerned about these two decisions (to pick Gnonto and Sinisterra) to be honest because I’ve watched them during the training week and they looked really, really sharp and disciplined and I had a really good feeling with this decision,” said Farke.

“I was in general pleased with our offensive firepower, especially because we played a side who just conceded one goal over their first four games.

“It’s a difficult place to come here, they played full of confidence and excited the home fans in the stadium and for us then to dig in and to grind out a result and to score four times is really, really good and especially the offensive play on the scoresheet.

“I am pleased for my offensive players that they showed real quality today and also clinical finishes and it’s good for the mood, good for the confidence, good for the table, good for them also to be off the mark in terms of goals and I am happy with this.”

BACK AT IT: Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: George Tewkesbury/PA

The hosts took the lead in the seventh minute when Kayden Jackson followed a lightning run down the left with a cross that took a big deflection off Joe Rodon and beat goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds equalised three minutes later with Rutter’s first goal for the club. The £36m signing from Hoffenheim weaved his way through the penalty area and saw his shot go in off the base of the left-hand post.

The visitors took the lead in the 14th minute when Sinisterra’s cross found Gnonto, who drifted behind Leif Davis to scramble the ball home from close range.

It was 3-1 to Leeds with 19 minutes on the clock when home goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky could only parry a shot from Sinisterra, with Piroe – who joined from Swansea this week – converting the rebound.

NO WAY THROUGH: Leeds United's Luke Ayling blocks a shot from Ipswich Town's Massimo Luongo at Portman Road Picture: George Tewkesbury/PA.

Ipswich probed the Leeds defence in a bid to get back into the game and Broadhead got them a second goal after seven minutes of added time. He produced a cool finish after Jackson nicked the ball ahead of Meslier and pulled it back from the byline for the Welsh international to score.

Sinisterra had a wonderful opportunity to extend the lead for Leeds when he was found alone in the Ipswich penalty area but he shot straight at Hladky.

The visitors posed a threat on the counter-attack and Hladky had to divert a first-time shot from Piroe behind for a corner before Colombian international winger Sinisterra breezed past substitute Brandon Williams to make it 4-2.

Chaplin drilled a low shot into the bottom corner of the net with seconds remaining and soon after the 2,008 visiting Leeds fans in a crowd of 29,606 were pleased to hear the final whistle.

Ipswich Town: Hladky, Clarke (Williams 73), Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo (Taylor 82), Burns (Harness 82), Chaplin, Broadhead (Giraud-Hutchinson 73), Jackson (Ladapo 72). Unused substitutes: Edmundson, Evans, Ball, Slicker.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling (Gyabi 90), Rodon, Struijk, Byram (Drameh 24), Gnonto, Gray, Ampadu, Sinisterra (Gelhardt 85), Rutter, Piroe (Cresswell 90), Drameh (Shackleton 46). Unused substitutes: Summerville, Greenwood, Darlow, Hjelde.