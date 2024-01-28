“Leeds United, we never go the easy way,” he remarked with a sigh after a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

It is a well-worn Farkeism that whilst the Premier League is the world’s best, the Championship – with its 46-game schedule, intense physicality and competitiveness on a match-by-match basis (parachute payments make it more predictable over the piece) – is the toughest.

So when it is your day, you should cash in as quickly as possible.

Finally given a home FA Cup draw for the first time since Rotherham United popped around in 2016, Leeds could have shown some gratitude but instead set up another long trip to Plymouth anyway.

Often when managers try to rest players they end up having to put in overtime.

“For the last minutes we tried to use Patrick (Bamdford)'s momentum in terms of scoring goals and Junior (Firpo)'s in terms of assisting to decide this game,” reflected Farke. “"Normally I would have liked to play completely without them.”

An extra midweek game is much worse for supporters – in theory they can choose whether to go but we are talking about addicts – but it is not great for the players either.

WASTED OPPORTUNITY: Willie Gnonto, pictured tangling with Plymouth Argyle's former Rotherham United player Mickel Miller

Now the whole squad has to schlepp to the south coast for 90 minutes, maybe 120, and in the worst-case scenario a psychologically-draining penalty shout-out for the right to play on the same terms at Chelsea or Aston Villa.

You will struggle to find playing a bit more football on any list of the world's greatest hardships, but it does make coming out on top in a Championship promotion race that bit harder than it needs to be.

The Whites started January with three successive 3-0 wins which ought to have left a bit in the tank.

The way first halves at home to Norwich City and Plymouth went, it could have finished similarly but they left everyone guessing until Wednesday’s final whistle and did not get the job done versus Argyle.

GOAL: Jaidon Anthony puts Leeds United 1-0 up against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup

The good news is they will have a second chance against Ian Foster's men. That is also the bad news.

Leeds do not half pick their moments.

Round four is the last in this season's competition to have replays, and they are an endangered species – who knows if they will be back next season, at least for the big boys?

The replay means Leeds play six times in February – seven if they can do what they ought to have on Saturday – with only two at home.

IMPRESSIVE: Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter

In the Championship that is neither here nor there but the four confirmed away games are at Plymouth twice, Bristol City and Swansea City.

Had Leeds been battered and scraped a late equaliser you would shrug your shoulder and take it.

But they were all over Plymouth in the first hour and unlike against Norwich, creating plenty of chances.

Playing behind Joel Piroe in a reverse of their usual combination to reflect how undroppable he is becoming in the hole, Georginio Rutter was magnificent, picking on left-sided centre-back Brendan Galloway early on and at the heart of all that was good about his team.

Rutter picked Caleb Roberts' pocket in the 13th minute and fed Jaidon Anthony to shoot against the post. Willy Gnonto's follow-up deflected against the crossbar.

Chances continued to come and go but whereas Gnonto failed to take his opportunity, Anthony brilliantly did, wriggling between Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba, then gliding past Roberts, stroking the ball in and revealing a T-shirt tribute to his mother, who died the previous week. Referee Lewis Smith correctly and completely churlishly booked him. Surely this was a moment for everyone to turn a blind eye.

With the door ajar after 31 minutes and the chances still coming, Leeds ought to have rushed through.

But as the final half-hour began, so did signs of Leeds sloppiness – a poor pass by Sam Byram, another by Illan Meslier meant for him. The defender had to head Ryan Hardie's goalbound effort away after Liam Cooper was beaten to a long ball.

Leeds only gave up seven chances – two more than Norwich got at fortress Elland Road, where they are England’s only league team unbeaten at home – but fate does not have much willpower when you keep tempting it and in the 73rd minute substitute Mustapha Bundu found Adam Randell for a cool equaliser.

Even then Leeds could have won it, Anthony's curling shot pushed away, Ilia Gruev dropping one onto the roof of the net, Piroe volleying wide, substitute Bamford immediately forcing a save with a header and missing an excellent chance in the second added minute.

But that would have been far too easy, far too efficient.

Leeds United: Meslier; Shackleton (Bamford 82), Rodon, Cooper, Byram (Firpo 82); Gruev, Ampadu; Gnonto (Poveda 73), Rutter (Joseph 89), Anthony; Piroe. Unused substitutes: Cresswell, Kamara, Klaesson, Gelhardt, Christy.

Plymouth Argyle: Hazard; Phillips (Pleguezuelo 85), Gibson, Galloway; Mumba, Roberts (Butcher 56), Randell, Miller (Sorinola 77); Whittaker, Hardie, Wright (Bundu 56). Unused substitutes: Scarr, Edwards, Waine, Burton, Issaka.