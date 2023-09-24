GEORGINIO, as opposed to Georgia, was on the mind of everyone at Elland Road on Saturday after Leeds United delivered a sweet song.

Well, nearly everyone. The most important person in the building and the one whose opinion matters more than any others in Daniel Farke name-changed the contribution of someone else first when asked about what pleased him the most about a victory which ultimately extended into a statement to the rest of the division.

It wasn’t the intoxicating performance of Georginio Rutter, whose smile lit up the stadium at the final whistle.

Instead, the United manager first spoke of Ilan Meslier, a player who had nothing to do until the 95th minute when he made his first real save to deny Watford substitute Giorgi Chakvetadze. That was on the mind of Farke; Giorgi, not Georginio.

MAIN MAN: Georgino Rutter gets through Francisco Sierralta and Edo Kayembe during Saturday's 3-0 win at Elland Road, a result which gives the hosts 11 points from the last possible 15. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Yes, it was a day for Rutter - and also Jaidon Anthony, Sam Byram and Joel Piroe.

Late substitute Anthony scored his first goal for United on his Elland Road debut - Farke said he should have had another.

Byram, in his second spell at Leeds, netted at league level for the club on home soil for the first time in over a decade since March 2013. Piroe’s maiden strike at LS11 was also a tick in the box.

It all helped Leeds secure their first league victory in front of their own supporters since April 4.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke with Georginio Rutter at full time. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It might have got slightly lost in the ether that they also recorded their fourth successive clean sheet. But Farke misses nothing.

As he didn’t late on when he showed deft footwork in the technical area to control a ball which sailed in his direction with an immaculate first touch. Great feet - and Leeds also are in good hands.

After expressing his pleasure at his side recording a shut-out - you have to go back to February 2023 for the last time that Leeds registered four on the spin - the German did address Rutter.

The striker’s work to set up United’s opening goal and the cherry-on-the-cake third was undoubtedly divine and of the highest order.

A player with talent, but also refreshingly devoid of ego - unlike some who arrived at Elland Road for fair-sided fees last season.

His heart is also as big as a bucket, with supporters raucously chanting their appreciation of their new cult hero at regular junctures during a glorious autumnal afternoon.

Farke knew what was coming in his press conference and was mindful that journalists were keen to talk about United’s renaissance signing.

Yes, there was satisfaction towards Rutter, but also a caveat or two.

He referenced a first-half miss and also a show-boating late backheel, which he was not particularly enamoured with. As feet-on-ground statements go, it was up there.

Farke observed: “It is always important that he is not enjoying himself too much. He's still a relatively young lad, but also focus on playing pragmatic football.

“So it's important that before we celebrate and enjoy the game that we're also concentrated on converting our chances.

"Like to score the first goal and I criticised a little bit at half time, but then he (Rutter) was involved in the goals with great assists anyhow and it was a top class performance.

“I was even more strict (after) because he got so much praise. Everyone praises him, his teammates, the press, supporters, and rightly so because he was outstanding on the pitch.

“But make sure it is not over the line, don’t embarrass the opponent because they are also proper players and don’t do some crazy things.

“I spoke with him and said ‘Listen, all our magic touches today worked out because we were three-nil in the lead and enjoying the game.’

"But when we are chasing a game or like a few days ago, don’t use a backheel that much because we have to be pragmatic."

From start to finish, this was a game that Leeds had in their pocket and controlled and Watford, who offered next to nothing, were browbeaten.

The remarkable agility of keeper Daniel Bachmann denied the excellent Ethan Ampadu and Crysencio Summerville, who was not far behind, in the first half.

Hornets boss Valerien Ismael, deep in thought, had a look of concern in his technical area and there was no let-up from Leeds on the restart.

Bachmann, the one Hornets player to receive pass marks, continued his one-man resistance but was eventually broken.

Rutter splendidly instigated a move that was taken on by Daniel James. His considered cross was dispatched at the far post by Piroe midway through the second half.

Byram soon bulleted in a power header from James's corner. It then became party season and Anthony coolly strode away to slot home a late third.

Leeds are on the march, just don't expect Farke to mention it.

Leeds United: Meslier; Shackleton (Ayling 90), Cooper, Struijk, Byram; Kamara (Greuv 90), Ampadu; Summerville (Anthony 80), Piroe (Gray 84), James (Poveda 84); Rutter. Unused substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Gelhardt, Joseph.

Watford: Bachmann;, Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis (Chakvetadze 80); Sierralta, Louza (Asprilla 68), Kone (Kayembe 45); Ince (Dele-Bashiru 45), Rajovic, Martins (Bayo 45). Unused substitutes: Roberts, Ngakia, Pollock, Morris.