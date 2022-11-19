Daniel James insists he has no regrets over his exit from Leeds United on deadline day as he aims to make an impact for Wales at the Qatar World Cup this month.

The winger joined Fulham on loan on September 1 having made 40 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, scoring four goals, following his move from Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

James has played eight times for the Cottagers since his switch to West London and scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 loss to Man United in the final Premier League match until December 26.

Ahead of moving to Fulham, James admitted he had concerns over his game-time at Elland Road and was keen to make sure he would be involved with Wales in Qatar. He said it was “tough” leaving Leeds but feels he made the correct decision in joining Fulham.

"It's one of the pinnacles of my career," James told Wales Online about his involvement with his country in Qatar. "I wanted to play games and be fit coming into the tournament. It was always on my mind.

"I was there for a season (at Leeds) and really enjoyed it. I loved the place and my family loved it there. It was tough (to leave), it was deadline day and it was last minute.