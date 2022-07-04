Darko Gyabi's first words as he joins Leeds United in £5m deal from Manchester City

The 18-year-old played in front of a record Premier League 2 crowd when 21,000-plus supporters were in attendance at Elland Road for a fixture between Leeds U-23s and City's academy side.
The player can offer versatility to Jesse Marsch's midfield next season and feels he will get a chance to prove himself with the Whites.
“I am really excited. Obviously I have seen that they’ve given the young players a lot of opportunities in the first team here," he said.
“I think it was nine debuts in the Premier League last season, so that’s really good! I know a bit about the club, it’s a great club.
“The fans are what has attracted me the most. I played here last season and the fans were crazy in an Under-23s game. So, I can’t imagine how that’s going to be in a full stadium.”
Explaining the attributes that he can bring to Leeds, Gyabi sounds like the type of player who will fit in well under Marsch's style.
He continued: “I like to get on the ball. I like to drive with the ball and carry the ball, I am creative and I like to score goals as well, I can keep possession and play forward.
“Off the ball I am very aggressive and I can press, I work hard as well. I want to push and help as much as I can with the team, get into the squad and show what I am about.”