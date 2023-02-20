News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Predictions computer on Leeds United's relegation fate after dropping into Premier League's bottom three at weekend

Data analysts are tipping Leeds United to escape Premier League relegation at the expense of Everton, despite the Toffees beating them 1-0 at the weekend.

By Stuart Rayner
2 hours ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:05pm

Everton came out of the bottom three on Saturday with the managerless Whites dropping in but the number crunchers are predicting the roles will be reversed at the end of May.

Southampton – who are at Elland Road on Saturday – and Bournemouth also had big wins on Saturday but they are still expected to be the bottom two, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cherries also moved out of the relegation zone on Saturday by defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Most Popular
IN TROUBLE: Leeds United's Patrick Bamford after his side's 1-0 defeat at Everton
Position Team Points
12 Crystal Palace 43
13 Leicester City 43
14 West Ham United 40
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 39
16 Nottingham Forest 38
17 Leeds United 37
18 Everton 36
19 Bournemouth 33
20 Southampton 33

All teams in the relegation battle have 15 matches to play between now and May 28. Positions 18th to 20th drop into the Championship for next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds are predicted to collect 18 points from those games.

Using their ratings for each team, FiveThirtyEight simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Its overall conclusion is that Leeds will stay above the dotted line by one point.

Seven days ago they were given a 24 per cent chance of relegation, with the analysts predicting they would be five points clear. Now the chances of going down have leapt to 36 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Ham United, currently a place above Leeds in 18th, are also tipped to be safe, finishing 14th with 40 points.

Premier LeagueEvertonWest Ham UnitedLeeds