Dean Smith on the rules which helped Leeds United to a 2-1 win over Norwich City

A dramatic 2-1 win at Elland Road had its fair share of controversy and whilst Canaries manager Smith did not suggest referee Stuart Attwell and video assistant referee (VAR) Mike Dean made mistakes, they highlighted sections of the rulebook he was unhappy with.

Because he did not contest the header, Bamford was not deemed to be offside.

REPRIEVED: VAR came to Leeds United's assistance in their 2-1 victory over Norwich City

Tim Krul and goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten were angry enough about that to both earn bookings.

That anger was only compounded in the 75th minute with the scoreline still at 1-0, Norwich were awarded a penalty after Luke Ayling slid in on Milot Rashica. Dean told Attwell to consult his monitor, which showed Ayling had made not contact on the player or ball, and that Rashica had fallen after landing on his outstretched leg.

The decision was therefore overturned.

"The (first) goal is disappointing in a lot of aspects," commented Smith.

"We all know Patrick Bamford's offside, the ball gets played for Patrick Bamford, the game knows he's ofside but unfortunately the laws allows him (to be) onside because he doesn't make an attempt for the ball.

"Ozan could have let the ball run but you're not going to risk letting the ball run for Bamford to run onto it and we head the ball down because of Patrick Bamford and their players run past mine to get on the end of it."

Smith was unhappy Dean did not leave Attwell to his original decision. VARs are only supposed to intervene for "clear and obvious" errors.

"As soon as the referee goes over to the screen you know it's getting overturned," said the Norwich manager. "He's probably been told to overturn it.

"Is it a clear and obvious error? I don't know because that changes from game to game and week to week.

"It's a real tough one but Luke Ayling slides in and makes no contact but stops Rashica getting a shot away. The fact that Milot ends up standing on Luke Ayling means he goes down.

What's he meant to do? If Luke Ayling's foot's not there he puts his foot down and shoots. I don't know what he's meant to do.

"Clear and obvious? You'd have to ask Mike Riley and his gang.