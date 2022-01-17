Despite their injury problems continuing before and during the contest Leeds, who were forced to withdraw Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw midway through the first half, came out on top thanks to a Jack Harrison hat-trick.

Marcelo Bielsa's side took the lead three times but were pegged back twice through goals from Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals.

However, Harrison's cool finish over Lukasz Fabianskifrom Raphinha's incisive through ball on the hour proved enough to claim maximum points, as Bowen missed a golden chance late on to rescue a point for the Hammers.

Rice expressed his frustration after the game as West Ham missed the opportunity to move to within three points of third-placed Chelsea.

“You could see we were running all game and we were matching them," reflected Rice, as he spoke to West Ham's official club website.

"The way they play is man-for-man and I don’t think anyone really understands, until you’re on the pitch, what that’s like to play against.

TOUGH GOING: West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture: PA Wire.

"They’re the toughest team to play in the Premier League, regardless of the position they’re in, the way they play is really tough to play against.

"They did well, but we also had massive chances, so that’s why it’s frustrating.”

West Ham manager David Moyes revealed after the game the Hammers had put in a request to have the game called off only for it to be rejected.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss was unhappy that his side was expected to play three games in eight days.

FRUSTRATED: David Moyes. Picture: PA Wire.

Bielsa had just one senior player on his bench at the London Stadium while Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate - who replaced Firpo and Forshaw - made their Premier League debuts.

"You’ve got to not take away the fact that we were drawn in the FA Cup so had to play Leeds twice, the way that Leeds United play is a big energy game, all the managers in the league know that," reflected Moyes.

"We didn’t agree with playing Norwich. We’ve missed one game, not by our doing. Leeds had two games to play and they weren’t asked to play midweek.

"I cannot understand it. It only tells me that those making the decision don’t understand recovery. They’re getting it wrong, that’s for sure.

"Leeds - to have a full week to prepare, but them still having two games still to play, and us having one, I don’t understand what they’ve done that for.