Defiant Leeds United fans lead the way in defeat to champions Manchester City

But far from it. For all the elan of Manchester City, the off-the-ball movement, the darting runs, the craft, the guile, the artistry, this game was won by that most agricultural of routes; the set-piece.

For all the urgency of Leeds United’s predicament, desperately trying to cling to life in the Premier League with four games to go, this was not a scoreline that points to a team going in only one direction.

There was desire in their pressing, focus in their organisation, energy in their legs, and from the stands, unwavering support and defiance.

Dejected Raphinha at the end of the game. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Keep this up over the closing four games, and Leeds should get enough points to secure a third season in the top tier of English football.

It’s just those pesky set-pieces.

“It’s a shame, we have defended so well in set-piece situations,” lamented head coach Jesse Marsch afterwards.

City have enough weapons to cause problems on the ground in Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, before demonstrating how they can also win games from dead-ball situations.

Stuart Dallas is injured for Leeds against Man City (Picture: Simon Hulme)

In Foden they have a magician with a wand of a left foot, whipping in an outswinging free-kick that Rodri glanced home after darting in front of Kalvin Phillips in the 12th minute, and then a right-wing corner that Ruben Dias headed down into the path of Nathan Ake to poke home on 54 minutes.

“If you take out those two goals, the first 70 mins were pretty good,” continued Marsch. And it wasn’t just blind positivity talking.

But for a better final ball, Leeds could have had a couple of goals themselves.

Rodrigo, certainly, should have done better when capitalising on Joao Cancelo’s slip on halfway after just three minutes and racing through, but as dark blue shirts swarmed around him the Spaniard hesitated too long when the ball to Raphinha should have been played.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Phil Foden. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Leeds even had a good spell of pressure before half-time, City’s players – so often the dictators of tempo and possession against opponents – retreating to get Elland Road believing.

But that second set-piece goal nine minutes into the second half settled matters.

“At the right moments we are not a team to score a lot of goals in set pieces,” admitted Pep Guardiola, whose side kept the destiny of their Premier League title race with Liverpool in their own hands. “But two goals from set-pieces can sometimes unblock these kind of games.”

The result was never in doubt after the second goal but it took 78 minutes for City to score the type of goal more in-keeping with their style; Foden again the architect, slipping in Gabriel Jesus who timed his run to perfection down the middle before giving Illan Meslier no chance from 16 yards.

What followed was a unifying response from the terraces as Leeds fans rose as one to chant ‘We all love Leeds’ in a rousing final 10 minutes that saw them come closer to scoring than they had done at any stage of the contest.

Dan James – on for Stuart Dallas who broke his right leg challenging Jack Grealish – went clean through on goal, rounded Ederson but saw his effort cleared off the line by Cancelo.

Joe Gelhardt, another substitute, then forced a fine save from Ederson as Leeds continued to push for a consolation to reward the unwavering support from the stands.

Such was the noise the home fans were creating that the cheers of City supporters when Fernandinho rattled home a fourth from long range in stoppage time were barely audible.

“The best part was the fans’ response,” said Marsch, who joined in the singing as he applauded the fans at full-time.

“A 4-0 home loss and there was so much passion and love for the team from the fans. I have never seen a place like this, and it’s a very unique relationship the club has with its fanbase and the city.”

He also echoed the defiance of the fans.

“Before the match I said we want to look each other in the eye and say ‘that’s our best’. I think we can comfortably do that,” said the American, who is winning over sceptics still wed to the Marcelo Bielsa days with his honesty, passion and the way his team is playing.

“We wanted something to take with us, to continue to grow from the experience and to be ready for the next four massive challenges – I think we can do that.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy. I came from vacation into a relegation battle and I knew it would go to wire and we are up for it. The confidence I have in our group, their workrate and desire, gives me optimism and confidence.

“It won’t be easy but we’ll keep pushing.”

Leeds still have hope, even if the points went the way of City.

Leeds United: Meslier, Dallas (James 45), Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo (Gelhardt 62), Raphinha, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Rodrigo (Greenwood 83). Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Llorente, Bate, Cresswell, Shackleton.

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake (Zinchenko 60), Rodri (Fernandinho 83),Gundogan,Sterling, Foden (Bernardo Silva 80), Grealish, Gabriel Jesus. Unused substitutes: Steffen, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Egan-Riley, Mbete-Tabu, McAtee.