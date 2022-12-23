Diego Llorente follows Pascal Struijk in signing new deal at Premier League side Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED centre-half Diego Llorente has signed a contract extension with the Elland Road club - joining on from fellow defender Pascal Striujk's decision to agree a new deal earlier this week.

Spanish international Llorente has penned a three-and-a-half-year extension, running until the summer of 2026.

Capped 10 times by his country, Llorente joined United in September 2020.

The 29-year-old has made 55 appearances in all competitions, netting four goals.

Diego Llorente. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

In his first campaign, Llorente helped Leeds finish in ninth spot in the Premier League, while he was part of the side which beat Brentford on the final day to secure survival.

He has featured nine times in all competitions this season under head coach Jesse Marsch.

On Wednesday, Struijk, 23, extended his contract until June 2027.