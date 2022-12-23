Diego Llorente follows Pascal Struijk in signing new deal at Premier League side Leeds United

Spanish international Llorente has penned a three-and-a-half-year extension, running until the summer of 2026.
Capped 10 times by his country, Llorente joined United in September 2020.
The 29-year-old has made 55 appearances in all competitions, netting four goals.
In his first campaign, Llorente helped Leeds finish in ninth spot in the Premier League, while he was part of the side which beat Brentford on the final day to secure survival.
He has featured nine times in all competitions this season under head coach Jesse Marsch.
On Wednesday, Struijk, 23, extended his contract until June 2027.
The former Ajax full-back, who made the Netherlands' provisional World Cup squad for the recent World Cup, is hoping that committing his long-term future to the club will bolster his hopes of earning his first senior cap.