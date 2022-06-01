After a brilliant first two seasons in West Yorkshire and an impressive start to his Brazil career, the winger will be in huge demand this summer, with Barcelona at the front of the queue of suitors.

Llorente also spoke about his Leeds team-mates "suffering" until the final day of last season, but how he nevertheless enjoyed playing Marcelo Bielsa's high-risk football but it was inevitable when he spoke to the Spanish media ahead of Thursday's Nations League game against Portugal he would be asked about 25-year-old Raphinha.

CELEBRATIONS: Raphinha joins in with the Leeds United away fans after playing a goalscoring part in their win at Brentford, which could prove his final appearance

"He is a type of player who is increasingly difficult to find," said the centre-back. "He is not afraid to face his opponent over and over again. He has many abilities.

"Due to the style of the Premier League, where there is more space than the Spanish League, he stands out a lot.

"I am very grateful for his work and professionalism.

"He moves well in tight spaces. He is a top player, who this season has given us a lot."

Asked if Raphinha was ready to make the jump to the Nou Camp, Llorente replied: "Of course, he has the skills for it, (but for a transfer to happen) everything must benefit all parties. But I see qualities for a top club."

Now they have kept their place in the Premier League, and with two years left on his contract, Leeds have no reason to sell for any less than they think the Brazilian is worth, which could be an issue for Barcelona given their well-documented financial problems.

But they need to do a lot of recruitment this summer to avoid another season like the one just finished, and selling Raphinha for a good price could help fund that and make it easier to keep Kalvin Phillips.

Like most of Europe's top players, Llorente has potentially four Nations League games before he can sign off from what he calls a "very demanding" season.

From finishing ninth in the Premier League in his debut season, Leeds were dragged into a relegation battle that was only resolved on the final day of the season.

"The previous season was spectacular and we looked more up than down," said Llorente, who sgined from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2020. "In this one, football throws up these things, with many adversities and injuries - it has been very unusual.

"Turning the situation around shows that we have never given up.

"It's different (to being in the top half), there's more tension. We have had significant injuries during the season and we have all worked together - the first teamers and the boys from the academy - to achieve our objective by suffering until the last day."

There were times in the Premier League season just gone when it felt as if opponents might have worked out Marcelo Bielsa's tactics to a degree and when the Argentinian was sacked in February, successor Jesse Marsch made a point of tightening things up. But even as a defender Llorente says he enjoyed playing such open football.

"It has its pros and cons," he reflected. "This season the teams studied us more and it has been more difficult to get a good run of victories.

"I have always liked this type of style, all my teams have been daring, it is demanding but it is enjoyable.

"(Bielsa) is a very special coach. I will not have nor have I had anyone like him. He works in a special way.

"He is very analytical, ensuring (training) exercises make sense, that the mechanisms that are ingrained by repetition so they are instinctive on the field.