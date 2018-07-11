Doncaster Rovers sign Leeds United forward

Doncaster Rovers have completed the loan signing of Mallik Wilks from Sky Bet Championship side Leeds United.

Wilks joins on a six-month deal and becomes Grant McCann’s second summer signing since taking over at the club, and the young forward says the manager can get the best out of him as a player.

He said: “The gaffer came to watch me last season whilst I was at Accrington and he was at Peterborough, so I knew he had been after me for a while, he is a good manager and I know he will get the best out of me.

“I see Doncaster getting promotion to the Championship and I want to play a part in that, I won the league with Accrington last season and I want to keep progressing.

“Doncaster Rovers are a real community club and I am delighted to be here.”