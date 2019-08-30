Eddie Nketiah handed England opportunity following impressive Leeds United start

Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah has been called up to England's Under-21s squad following an impressive start to life at Elland Road.

The 20-year-old Arsenal forward has bagged three goals in four games for the Whites since joining on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer.

Nketiah has quickly become a fan favourite in West Yorkshire, having scored on his two League Cup starts for the club under Marcelo Bielsa.

He also stepped off the bench against Brentford last week to notch the winner in the Championship clash to hand United all three points late on.

Nketiah has already made four appearances for Aidy Boothroyd's men which saw him bag two goals and two assists in the process.

The Gunners academy product will now link up with England once again for their fixtures against Turkey (September 6) and Kosovo (September 9).