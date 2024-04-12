EFL admits it cannot dock points from Leeds United's promotion rivals for Premier League overspending

The decision was prompted by "urgent legal proceedings" against the Football League (EFL) and Premier League by the Championship club, who appear to be the next in the crosshairs of English football's financial fair play clampdown.

Relegation-threatened Everton and Nottingham Forest this season became the first Premier League clubs deducted points for breaching its financial fair play rules, known as profit and sustainability rules (PSR)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday it was announced Sheffield United will be deducted two points in next season's Championship (assuming they are relegated to it) not for overspending, but for not keeping up on their transfer instalment payments.

ALLEGED OVERSPEND: Leicester City

The Premier League referred Leicester to its disciplinary commission after three years of spending aimed at finishing in its European places resulted in relegation. The Football League have put them under a transfer embargo.

Leicester are top of the Championship with a game in hand on Ipswich Town, behind them on goal difference, and Leeds United, a point further back.

They questioned whether the Football League's rules allow it to deduct points from Leicester if ordered by a Premier League disciplinary commission. After legal advice, the EFL confirmed that "whilst it would want to respect any decision of a Premier League disciplinary commission (and vice versa) to deduct points in the EFL”, it cannot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally, the two leagues only punish their own members, which is why Sheffield United's deduction would be delayed if they were to avoid relegation this season.

Leciester have applied to a Football League arbitration panel accusing the League of "conspiring with the Premier League to use unlawful means and to procure or induce a breach of contract by the Premier League" in relation to its proceedings against them.

They have also applied for an interim injunction to prevent the Football League from imposing a sporting sanction this season, but this has been made redundant by the conclusion they cannot.

The Football League noted that "Leicester City sent no letter before action and issued the proceedings without notice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad