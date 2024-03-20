EFL announce kick-off time for final weekend and play-offs with Yorkshire clubs set for crunch games
As is the norm these days, the last round of matches all start at the same time to avoid suspicions of any shenanigans, and could be quite important for a number of Yorkshire clubs.
So the kick-off times for the final matches in all three Football League divisions have now been confirmed, as have the dates for the various play-off games.
Leeds United host Southampton in a game which could be decisive for both clubs' seasons.
The Whites are currently top of the Championship, but second-placed Leicester City can overtake them by winning their game in hand.
Southampton are fourth, but win both games in hand and they would only be three points behind Leeds. Both sides were relegated from last season's Premier League.
At present, the relegation zone is made up entirely of Yorkshire clubs.
Bottom-placed Rotherham United are so far adrift that it would be a miracle if they had anything but pride to play for at home to Cardiff, but Sheffield Wednesday are at Sunderland and Huddersfield are due to play Ipswich Town, another side with genuine pretentions of going up automatically.
Hull, three points outside the play-off places with a game in hand but a much poorer goal difference, are due to finish the regular season at a Plymouth Argyle team who are not yet safe from relegation.
Middlesbrough play Watford.
League One and Two are due to finish on April 27, with the third-tier games kicking off at 12.30pm, and the fourth-tier matches at 3pm.
Fans of Hull and League One Barnsley will want to keep an eye on the play-off dates, whilst Leeds supporters will be hoping they do not apply to them.
Consecutive home defeats mean Bradford City’s hopes of gatecrashing the top seven in League Two are receding.
PLAY-OFF DATES
Friday, May 3, 8pm: League One semi-final 1st leg, 6th v 3rd*
Saturday, May 4, 7.45pm: League One semi-final 1st leg, 5th v 4th*
Monday, May 6, 3pm: League Two semi-final 1st leg, 7th v 4th*
5.30pm: League Twosemi-final 1st leg, 6th v 5th*
Sunday, May 12, 12:30pm: Championship semi-final 1st leg, 6th v 3rd*
Monday, May 13, 8pm: Championship semi-final 1st leg, 5th v 4th*
Tuesday, May 7, 8pm: League One semi-final 2nd leg, 3rd v 6th*
Wednesday, May 8, 8pm: League One semi-final 2nd leg, 4th v 5th*
Thursday, May 9, 8pm: League Two semi-final 2nd leg, 4th v 7th*
Friday, May 10, 8pm: League Two semi-final 2nd leg, 5th v 6th*
Thursday, May 16, 8pm: Championship semi-final 2nd leg, 3rd v 6th*
Friday, May 17, 8pm: Championship semi-final 2nd leg, 4th v 5th*
