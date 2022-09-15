Despite a poor summer in the Nations League, there is no sign of England’s manager changing course, with former Barnsley striker Ivan Toney the only new cap in a 28-man squad.

Toney had two loans at Oakwell in 2015-26, totaling 14 league appearances and one goal. He has scored 13 Premier League goals in the calendar year for Brentford.

It means disappointment for Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford, whose 2022 injury record made it difficult to select him for September games against Italy (away) and Germany (home). Club-mate Jack Harrison has been overlooked despite a strong start to the campaign.

KEY FIGURES: Harry Maguire (right) and Kalvin Phillips (centre) training with England

Good early-season form for Manchester United has not got Jadon Sancho back in, and Marcus Rashford has a muscle injury. But Maguire and Luke Shaw have been retained despite not being in new coach Erik ten Hag's first XI.

Southgate insists the door is not closed on Rashford, saying: "He is a player we know well so if he can perform at a high level in the next few weeks, he of course will be under consideration."

Phillips is yet to make his full Manchester City debut after moving from Leeds in the summer.

City's Yorkshire-born defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones have been selected, despite Walker missing Wednesday's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund with a slight injury.

Tottenham Hotspu’s Eric Dier, who last represented his country in November 2020, is recalled.

Jordan Pickford is out injured, setting up a three-way fight for his place between former Sheffield United goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson, and Newcastle's Nick Pope.

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, who had a loan at Hull City, keeps his place.

England 's opening World Cup match is against Iran on November 21.

Southgate is due to name his squad on October 20, although with plenty of football to play after that, the stand-bys list will also be important.