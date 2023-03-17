News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

England Under-21 call-ups for Leeds United, Sheffield United and MIddlesbrough FC players

Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell has been named in the latest England Under-21 squad, along with Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Cameron Archer, on loan at Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT

Cresswell has been part of the under-21s set-up since 2021, winning eight caps, and is getting regular football on loan at Championship Millwall.

The 20-year-old's 23 Championship starts this season include playing the last 10 matches in their entirety. His also has four goals this season, even after his midweek effort against Swansea City was awarded to Tom Bradshaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cresswell is the son of former Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, York City and Tadcaster Albion striker Richard.

Most Popular

Doyle and McAtee are both on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester City. The cultured midfielders both scored in Tuesday's crucial 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Archer has been in good form since joining Boro from Aston Villa, scoring four goals in nine starts and two substitute appearances.

Read More
Sunderland 1 Sheffield United 2: Manchester City youngsters lead the way as Blad...

There are first call-ups for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis and Jarrad Branthwaite, on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Everton.

RECOGNITION: Manchester City youngster James McAtee, who scored Sheffield United's first goal at Sunderland
RECOGNITION: Manchester City youngster James McAtee, who scored Sheffield United's first goal at Sunderland
RECOGNITION: Manchester City youngster James McAtee, who scored Sheffield United's first goal at Sunderland
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Young Lions are at home to France on Saturday, then Croatia on Tuesday. The games are at Leicester City and Fulham respectively.

Charlie Cresswell