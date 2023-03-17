England Under-21 call-ups for Leeds United, Sheffield United and MIddlesbrough FC players

Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell has been named in the latest England Under-21 squad, along with Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Cameron Archer, on loan at Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Cresswell has been part of the under-21s set-up since 2021, winning eight caps, and is getting regular football on loan at Championship Millwall.

The 20-year-old's 23 Championship starts this season include playing the last 10 matches in their entirety. His also has four goals this season, even after his midweek effort against Swansea City was awarded to Tom Bradshaw.

Cresswell is the son of former Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, York City and Tadcaster Albion striker Richard.

Doyle and McAtee are both on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester City. The cultured midfielders both scored in Tuesday's crucial 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Archer has been in good form since joining Boro from Aston Villa, scoring four goals in nine starts and two substitute appearances.

There are first call-ups for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis and Jarrad Branthwaite, on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Everton.

RECOGNITION: Manchester City youngster James McAtee, who scored Sheffield United's first goal at Sunderland

