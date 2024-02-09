After visiting Chelsea in a televised FA Cup fifth-round tie on Wednesday, February 28, United are in action less than 72 hours later in a West Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town, which takes place in the early Saturday lunch-time slot at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 2.

Leeds return to action at home to Stoke City on Tuesday, March 5 before another derby away trip which has been brought forward to accommodate TV coverage.

They will visit Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, March 8, with the game brought forward by a day so it can be screened on Sky Sports.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, pictured during the reverse fixture at Rotherham United in November. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

Farke, whose side welcome Rotherham United on Saturday, said: “It is a difficult topic.

"Normally I don’t complain about the lot and concentrate on things that we can influence.

"I also don’t like to speak about too much load and players being tired. I always try and smile it away that the players would rather play football than be involved in training sessions.

"I am never too concerned about this topic and I know it’s a difficult topic and we all benefit from TV companies who bring much money on the table and we have to take this into account.

"But sometimes, there’s a topic where enough is enough and I feel like this when I feel about what happens after the Chelsea game and around it.

"It’s crazy, but it’s good as this club and team is attractive. But normally, it should also be in the sense of fair play.

"We kick off late at night on a Wednesday against Chelsea, so that means we are back in Leeds in the early hours of Thursday morning or if we sleep overnight in London, Thursday afternoon and then the next game is on Saturday with the earliest possible kick-off in the next away game (at Huddersfield).

"It feels already strange and you were hoping for the next games to be moved a bit further away, but the next game is on Tuesday and there’s just two days between the games.

"And then you think ‘okay, come on’ and at least the next game is on the weekend on a Saturday and then move it to Sunday. What happens? They move it to Friday (Sheffield Wednesday).