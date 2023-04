We know he was born in Leeds, we know he scores goals for fun for Manchester City – but did you know Erling Haaland can speak in a Barnsley accent?

Both players were in the goals at the weekend as City beat Leicester City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to move to within four points of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

The prolific Norwegian’s double saw him level with the competition’s record of 32 goals for a 38-game season.

Haaland’s brace came after a superb early strike from John Stones and all but wrapped up a victory for City.

And in a brief insight into the two’s relationship posted on social media, Haaland – who was born in Leeds when his dad Alfie Inge was playing for United – takes off Stones with a Barnsley accent, per the @FBAwayDays Twitter account.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring a goal to make it 3-0 against Leicester City (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)