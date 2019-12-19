Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani. (Pic: Getty)

Estimated net spend of Leeds United, West Brom and Nottingham Forest - compared to Championship rivals over FIVE seasons

We're less than a few weeks away from the opening of the 2020 January transfer window as Championship clubs are handed one last chance to strengthen their squads ahead of the pivotal season run-in.

Over the last five seasons (including the 2019 summer transfer market), we look at each of the 24 second-tier clubs' estimated net spend to give us a rough idea of how individual clubs could approach the upcoming market. Click and scroll through the pages. Figures are taken from TransferMarkt:

1. Swansea City

Net spend over the last five seasons: 67.37million - profit
2. Brentford

Net spend over the last five seasons: 63.78milllion - profit
3. Hull City

Net spend over the last five seasons: 31,580,000 - profit
4. Blackburn Rovers

Net spend over the last five seasons: 30.38million - profit
