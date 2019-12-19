Estimated net spend of Leeds United, West Brom and Nottingham Forest - compared to Championship rivals over FIVE seasons

Over the last five seasons (including the 2019 summer transfer market), we look at each of the 24 second-tier clubs' estimated net spend to give us a rough idea of how individual clubs could approach the upcoming market. Click and scroll through the pages. Figures are taken from TransferMarkt:

1. Swansea City Net spend over the last five seasons: 67.37million - profit Getty Buy a Photo

2. Brentford Net spend over the last five seasons: 63.78milllion - profit Getty Buy a Photo

3. Hull City Net spend over the last five seasons: 31,580,000 - profit Getty Buy a Photo

4. Blackburn Rovers Net spend over the last five seasons: 30.38million - profit Getty Buy a Photo

