IN THE build-up to kick-off ahead of Leeds United's weekend friendly with Monaco, the chatter revolved around one player, or quite possibly two.

At the start of the second half, attention switched to another. By the time that Daniel Farke had addressed the assembled media a short while after the final whistle, the talk soon centred on others with social media, as is its wont, picking up on it in an instant.

Such is the 24-7 world at Leeds and Farke may have only been in the building a short while, but will have already cottoned onto that fact. That's the gig he signed up to. That's Leeds United.

The pre-match name on the lips of those Leeds followers who braved the traffic and lousy weather to decamp to York was Ethan Ampadu and in that regard, they got what they wished for.

New Leeds United signing Ethan Ampadu in action against Monaco in Saturday's friendly at York City's LNER Community Stadium. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

A mention in dispatches too for another name on the teamsheet in trialist Sam Byram, who made his second ‘debut’ of sorts for United, in his home town no less.

Early days it may be, but Ampadu exhibited more than enough to suggest he will be a key player for Leeds in 2023-24. A go-to man always wanting the ball and not shirking responsibility. One who has a range of passing and can put his foot in.

Speaking of putting his foot in, an injudicious high boot from Wilfried Gnonto, of all people, was the instigator to the game's first goal. In the area where the tyro striker really patrolled, his own box.

Wissam Ben Yedder tucked away the penalty and a classy header from Kevin Volland would double Monaco's advantage in a 2-0 verdict. In the first half, Leeds - who showed tempo, fluidity and threat going forward - showed promise.

The sight of Gnonto coming on at the start of the second period, after much, much speculation over his future, was nicely timed. Less so his tackle, but it's pre-season.

And then after the crowd started to disperse into the evening, Farke's update dramatically trumped the events which went on before.

The German confirmed that key defender Max Wober - a player who he would dearly like to keep - missed the friendly because of his 'transfer situation' and 'contract situation' - with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach linked with a move.

Farke wasn't finished. He soon confirmed that Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams will be unavailable until after the first international break in September due to injury issues, while Junior Firpo will miss the opening weeks of the season with a knee problem.

Amid the summer rain, Farke seems to be fighting one or two fires already. Only by the close of the summer window on September 1 will he really know what he is working with and have clarity.

He said: "I've also learned to work in the reality (of) circumstances.

"You also have to accept (that) not each and every player gets tempted to play on Championship level. So also we have to expect this situation with our exit clauses we had many, many loans, no new fresh money that comes in.

