The European Under-21 Championship begins in Romania and Georgia on Wednesday, and there will be considerable Leeds United in the competition.

Whilst no other Yorkshire club is represented, it says a lot for the Whites' long-term recruitment policy that they will have six players kicking off the tournament. The least said about a short-term policy which led to relegation, the better.

Such is the modern world, only one – Charlie Cresswell – is English but the son of former Leeds, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and York City striker Richard is a bona fide Yorkshireman.

For some, probably led by Willy Gnonto, the tournament will be a showcase as they look to secure a big-money transfer back to one of Europe's top leagues. Others, such as Leo Fuhr Hjelde – on loan at Rotherham United last season – could find the club's relegation to the Championship opens up the chance to cement themselves in the first team.

UEFA have been unable to strike a deal for any UK broadcaster to cover the tournament but fans can watch every game online on UEFA.tv for free.

Here is when the six could be in action (kick-off times UK time).

The final is on July 8.

HOT STREAK: But Crysencio Summerville was unable o build on his pre-World Cup scoring run

Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands)

Much talked about by then-coach Jesse Marsch in the early weeks of the season, the exciting 21-year-old winger hit his best form last season in the run-up to the World Cup, scoring in four consecutive games, including late winners at Liverpool and at home to Bournemouth.

With competitions high in those positions and managers changing, he lost a bit of that momentum on the resumption – those four goals remain his only ones for the club – and started just two of Leeds's final 10 games of the season, but could be an important figure in the Championship if Leeds can hang onto him.

Group fixtures: Belgium (June 21, 11pm), Portugal (June 24, 11pm), Georgia (June 27, 11pm).

SET PIECE THREAT: Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell

Charlie Cresswell (England)

Like Summerville, the giant central defender made his first-team debut for Leeds in September 2021, but he spent the whole of last season on loan at Championship Millwall.

Making 25 league starts will have given him valuable experience and he showed his prowess at set-pieces, scoring five times.

Cresswell has been an England regular in this cycle for the Under-21s, and seems likely to form a central defensive partnership with Levi Colwill, the former Huddersfield Town loanee who trained with the senior squad this month.

DROPPED: But Illan Meslier remains a highly-rated goalkeeper

Others in the England squad who have had loan spells with Yorkshire clubs include Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield), Tommy Doyle and Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United), and Jacob Ramsey and Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough).

Group fixtures: Czech Republic (June 22, 11pm), Israel (June 25, 11pm), Germany (June 28, 11pm).

Illan Meslier (France)

Easily the most experienced Leeds player at the tournament, having made over 100 league starts despite being only 23. It seems unlikely he will add many to that, and almost certain he will be picked off by a richer club in the January transfer window.

Meslier lost his confidence and with it his place at the end of last season but he remains highly regarded in France as well as England. An excellent shot-stopper who needs to add authority to his game, Leeds will be hoping he has a good tournament to bump up his transfer value.

Group fixtures: Italy (June 22, 11:45pm), Norway (June 25, 11:45pm), Switzerland (June 28, 11:45pm).

SUPERB SIGNING: Leeds United will make a huge profit on Willy Gnonto

Willy Gnonto (Italy)

When Leeds paid Zurich about £4m for the full Italy international it was a move they were almost pushed into one window ahead of schedule by their inability to land more ambitious forward targets, such as Cody Gakpo.

It soon became apparent Leeds had done an excellent piece of business, and with Juventus amongst the clubs linked this summer, they can expect to make a huge profit on a player who is still only 19.

Before long, however, Gnonto was the shining light of the team, operating out on the left.

Four goals in all competitions, the last of them at Old Trafford in February, was a poor return for his talents. For reasons neither fully explained, Gnonto failed to convince Javi Gracia or Sam Allardyce and like Summerville and Meslier his season disappointingly fizzled out in a struggling side low on confidence.

But his appearance on the 100-strong shortlist for the "Golden Boy Award" to recognise Europe's best player in the top leagues shows his quality, and he was part of Italy's squad for the Nations League finals, starting the third=placed play-off against the Netherlands, and creating Davide Frattesi's goal.

Group fixtures: France (June 22, 11:45pm), Switzerland (June 25, 9pm), Norway (June 28, 11:45pm).

Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Norway)

A product of Celtic's academy, the 19-year-old centre-back was thrown into his Premier League debut during an injury crisis at West Ham United in January 2022, having made his senior bow the following week.

Limited to one more Premier League start and a couple of early-season League Cup outings in 2022-23, he spent the second half of the campaign where he was largely used to impressive if sporadic effect as a left-back by Rotherham United in their successful fight against relegation.

Given the problems Leeds have had at left-back since Stuart Dallas broke his leg, it could be valuable grounding for next season.

He could even find himself marking Gnonto, who played on the right for Italy this month, in the final round of Group D matches in Cluj on June 28.

Group fixtures: Switzerland (June 22, 9pm), France (June 25, 11:45pm), Italy (June 28, 11:45pm).

Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway)

Signed from Valerenga two years ago, Klaesson's memorable first senior appearance in English football is to date his last.

The goalkeeper was a 55th-minute substitute when Meslier went off injured at Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 2022 and helped them turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win which would prove crucial in their fight against relegation with some wonderful saves.

Despite being one of the most experienced members of Norway's squad, the 23-year-old has been handed the No 12 shirt for the competition.

Group fixtures: As above.

LOAN SPELL: Leo Hjelde was at Rotherham United in the second half of last season