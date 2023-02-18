Everton 1 Leeds United 0: Leeds sleepwalking towards relegation after pitiful display as fans turn on board

THIS was not as heavy as their defeat at Goodison Park last February, but it was just as excruciatingly bad.

Leeds United find themselves in the bottom three after this wretched defeat and are sleepwalking towards relegation at this rate.

United supporters short-changed their admirable fans. Again. They are ten games without a win in the Premier League and have swapped places with Everton.

They are without a permanent manager and this was a performance bereft of authority, punch and conviction.

Everton's Seamus Coleman celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday February 18, 2023.

They mustered not so much as one effort on target against a supposed crisis club. Leeds fans were understandably angry. Chants of ‘Sack the board’ and ‘Orta, time to go’ were audible in the second half.

One side looked a team and it was those in royal blue. Everton – who won it through Seamus Coleman - were far from great, but were together.

Somewhat predictably, it was tense, nervy and a bit fiery, as reflecting the status of a huge football match. At half-time, it was goalless - again not the biggest surprise - but Everton had reason to be the happier after posting more of the threat from set-plays.

Leeds got into some half-decent situations on the counter, but their execution and final ball and decision-making was lame. They needed to do more.

Everton started slowly and their crowd, usually so raucous, were taut. They would find their feet as the half progressed with Dwight McNeil looking handy on the left flank and Amadou Onana getting into some good positions in the final third.

The hosts mixed up play and Leeds had a let-off on 20 minutes when Illan Meslier spilled a high ball from just inside his own half from Conor Coady and the ball would eventually break for Onana, but he wastefully dallied and the chance was gone.

The moment at least enthused Evertonians and their rangy midfielder then fired over around the half-hour mark after Leeds were carved open on the right with Idrissa Gueye beating Max Wober too easily.

At the other end, Patrick Bamford dragged a shot wide before Leeds survived a double scare in front of the Park End.

McNeil’s corner was flicked on by Coady with Wober clearing off the line and the well-stationed Weston McKennie was alert to make sure Neal Maupay’s follow-up did not go in.

Another corner almost saw the Blues profit when a header from James Tarkowski - hero in the previous home game against Arsenal - was beaten away by Meslier.

Everton were starting to apply the squeeze of sorts, before tempers got heated close to the touchline where Leeds supporters were present, with Tyler Adams and McNeil indulging in a game of shove, which was the cue to a number of other players from both sides to get involved.

Referee Andy Madley booked Adams and McNeil for their part in it, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, who looked particularly incensed, and McKennie also cautioned.

McNeil looked the player most likely for Everton and he fired a volley wide early in the second half as Everton attacked the Gwladys Street end before Leeds countered nicely with Harrison combining with Bamford, but the latter could not get a clean connection when well placed.

Everton looked the more likely, just about and a moment of danger saw Maupay latch onto Vitali Mykolenko’s cross from the left and after spinning and turning to manufacture space, his low shot was straight at Meslier, fortunately.

The momentum was with the hosts and Evertonians started to provde the fuel.

A nice exchange ended in Mykolenko firing at Meslier and soon after, the Blues had their deserved lead, albeit in bizarre fashion.

Iwobi found Coleman down the right channel. With Meslier expecting a cross, a yawning gap left his near post exposed with the Everton veteran’s effort flying into the net in an awful moment for the visiting keeper.

You waited for Leeds’s response. Unfortunately, you waited and waited. Their deliveries from free-kicks was particularly frightful.

Doucoure had a chance to seal it and failed. But it was the Blues day and a grim one for Leeds, compounded by Southampton’s win.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana (Davies 74), McNeil; Maupay (Simms 81). Substitutes unused: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Vinagre.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober (Kristensen 45), Firpo; McKennie (Rutter 78), Adams; Summerville (Aaronson 61), Harrison (Greenwood 86), Gnonto; Bamford. Substitutes unused: Robles, Cooper, Gyabi, Monteiro, Joseph.

Referee: A Madley (West Yorkshire).

