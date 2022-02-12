Everton 3 Leeds United 0 - player ratings from Goodison Park

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Richarlison scored the goals for the hosts, as they closed the gap on the Whites to one point.

Here are the player ratings for Leeds from Merseyside:

Meslier: Left exposed at times and had no chance with the goals. 6

RESULT: Everton 3-0 Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

Ayling: Fortunate to escape a booking when he caught Holgate with a stray boot. Made one timely early tackle, but it was hard going. 5

Llorente: A tough afternoon at Goodison for the Spaniard. 5

Struijk: Him and Llorente struggled to deal with Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin. 5

Dallas: Succumbed to an early injury. A blow for him and Leeds. n/a

Koch: Bypassed in midfield too often as Everton dominated the middle of the pitch. 4

Klich: See above. Made very little impact. 4

Raphinha: After the dominance of his previous appearances against the Blues, here was the flip side. 5

Rodrigo: Unfortunate with two fine efforts hitting the woodwork in the first half. 6

Harrison: Found it hard going to get into the game, even if he tried. 5

James: Enjoyed himself in midweek. This was a lot more testing. Booked. 5

Substitutes: Hjelde (Dallas 7). Made a fine last-ditch block to stop Richarlison from scoring. 6

Forshaw (Klich 45). The former Blue, back in his home city, couldn’t turn the tide. 5

Roberts (Raphinha 45). Fired one shot well over. 5