Latest Championship rumours

Ex-Leeds United ace sends warning to Marcelo Bielsa, Middlesbrough plot January striker bid, Huddersfield want Premier League defender - Championship rumours

Seven Championship fixtures took place last night - but that didn't prevent the transfer rumour mill from spinning.

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the second-tier:

Charlton Athletic are bracing themselves for the possibility of West Ham recalling in-form midfielder Josh Cullen in January. (News Shopper)

1. Charlton braced for Josh Cullen recall

However, Lee Bowyer doesnt expect Conor Gallagher to be recalled by Chelsea, despite his eye-catching form in an Addicks shirt (South London Press)

2. Though they feel more confident about Conor Gallagher

Middlesbrough are weighing up a bid to sign Peterborough United goal machine Ivan Toney once the January transfer window opens. (Football Insider)

3. Boro eye ex-Newcastle man

Norwich City are ready to offer Stoke City goalkeeper a route back to the Premier League in January - if the Potters drop their asking price. (The Sun)

4. Jack Butland touted with Premier League move

