Ex-Leeds United ace sends warning to Marcelo Bielsa, Middlesbrough plot January striker bid, Huddersfield want Premier League defender - Championship rumours

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the second-tier:

1. Charlton braced for Josh Cullen recall Charlton Athletic are bracing themselves for the possibility of West Ham recalling in-form midfielder Josh Cullen in January. (News Shopper) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Though they feel more confident about Conor Gallagher However, Lee Bowyer doesnt expect Conor Gallagher to be recalled by Chelsea, despite his eye-catching form in an Addicks shirt (South London Press) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Boro eye ex-Newcastle man Middlesbrough are weighing up a bid to sign Peterborough United goal machine Ivan Toney once the January transfer window opens. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Jack Butland touted with Premier League move Norwich City are ready to offer Stoke City goalkeeper a route back to the Premier League in January - if the Potters drop their asking price. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo

View more