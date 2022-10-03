Ex-Leeds United and Huddersfield Town coach among favourites for vacant Championship position

Wilder was let go by Boro after just two wins from 11 games left the club in the Championship relegation zone.

Rob Edwards has reportedly been approached for the position and is the heavy favourite but other reports have claimed that Corberan has also been spoken to.

He was most recently in charge at Olympiacos in Greece but was dismissed by the club after two wins from 11 games.

Carlos Corberan has been linked with the Middlesbrough job. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

The 39-year-old guided Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final last term but left the club in the summer, later citing a lack of ambition as one of his reasons for leaving.

He took charge of 102 games with the Terriers during two seasons. He was previously assistant coach at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa and was in charge of the Elland Road outfit’s Under-23s side.

Next Middlesbrough manager odds (correct as of 2.15pm, October 3, 2022)

Rob Edwards – 4/6

Gary O'Neil – 6/1

Scott Parker – 9/1

Gary Rowett – 20/1

Mark Robins – 20/1

Sean Dyche – 20/1

Michael Carrick – 22/1

Aitor Karanka – 25/1

