Rodrigo is the club’s top-scorer with six goals, as he added to his tally in the Whites’ 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday night. Mills, who played over 100 times for Leeds during his playing career while also representing the likes of Middlesbrough and Manchester City, feels there is a lack of goals from United’s forward department and they must look to bolster their striking options in January.

Bamford has yet to score this season as he continues to find his feet after returning from a string of injury problems last term. And Mills admits that it is Bamford’s lack of form in front of goal that means Leeds need to search for another forward in the next window – even if January is not viewed as an ideal time to buy.

“Leeds have to find a way to score goals, it's not helping that they've gifted goals at times to the opposition. But you've got to have a goal threat because if you don't have that it allows other teams to push up higher and put your defence under much more pressure,” he told OLBG.

“If anything, Leeds have maybe got to look for strength in that position. January is never a good time to buy, but if you want to survive in the Premier League then it's a position they may have to look at.

“Joe Gelhardt has never really been given too much of a chance even when Bamford was out injured. Rodrigo is a senior player who's in the twilight of his career in terms of age, but again he's not going to be prolific. So, I think it's a concern and the reliance on Bamford is huge, but he's just not delivering at the moment.”

Bamford’s last goal for Leeds in the Premier League was against Brentford in December 2021 as he made only three more appearances in 2021-22 due to a hamstring and then a foot injury. The ex-Crystal Palace striker has one assist in 10 league games his term but is still waiting for his first goal of the campaign.

The 29-year-old scored 17 goals for Leeds during the club’s first season back in the top flight as the club finished ninth under Marcelo Bielsa.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I think it is a bit of a concern because he's so heavily relied on,” said Mills of Bamford’s form.

“Under Bielsa, it wasn't just his goals, but it was the way he played and lead the line for Leeds. This time around it's going to be more about his goals, putting the ball in the back of the net and getting those numbers up.

“Obviously, he's missed a penalty already and missed a couple of really good chances. Inadvertently he's blocked a couple of shots as well that were heading goalward. I think if you were to ask most Leeds fans and people who have watched Bamford for the majority of his career there, they would say it's a similar season before his wonder season.

“That season before they got into the Premier League, he would have moments of scoring some really good goals and have moments of missing some really big chances. He would miss one on ones and other opportunities; he wasn't anywhere near prolific. He's had one season in the Premier League where he was outstanding, everything he seemed to hit went into the back of the net.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was a phenomenal season, but he didn't really do it before that, and he hasn't done it since. You do have to question whether it was a bit of a one off.”