Ex-Leeds United and Millwall striker among favourites for EFL position

Former Leeds United and Millwall stiker Steve Morison is the joint-favourite to become the next manager of League One outfit MK Dons, according to the bookmakers.

MK Dons sacked Liam Manning on Sunday with the club second from bottom in League One. The decision came after Saturday’s home defeat to Fleetwood Town, with the club six points from safety and only off the bottom of the division on goal difference.

After finishing third last term, and just one point off an automatic promotion place, sporting director Liam Sweeting said it was the right time for a change: “Liam, Chris and David have worked tirelessly over the last 16 months and we are hugely grateful for their dedication as well as what they were able to achieve on and off the pitch, particularly last season.

“As well as being thoroughly professional and dedicated, they have represented the club impeccably throughout their time with us. Our thanks as well to Darren, who stepped in to help us during a difficult period.

CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 30: Steve Morison, Manager of Cardiff City, looks on prior to kick off of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Birmingham City at Cardiff City Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

“Ultimately, given the position we find ourselves in, our decision now is to change the leadership and my full focus is on identifying and appointing the right person to, first and foremost, guide us out of this current situation, before then taking us forward. That process begins immediately."

Bookmakers had made ex-Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson the early favourite but he is now 8/1 with Morison and Dean Holden joint favourites at 4/1. Morison joined Leeds in January 2013 before spending the following campaign on loan at Millwall.

He returned to Leeds for the 2014-15 season before returning to Millwall permanently in August 2015. He had three spells at Millwall in total during his career and made over 300 appearances for the club.