Ex-Leeds United defender Ben White speaks out after early England exit as he rejoins Arsenal teammates

The former Leeds United defender has returned to Arsenal training after taking a short break after he left Qatar for personal reasons. The FA announced White’s departure following England’s 3-0 group stage win over Wales with the player taking no part in the knockout stages in Qatar.
Reports later claimed White had been involved in a bust-up with England assistant Steve Holland but Gareth Southgate refuted those claims.
He stated: “As far as I am aware, the article that was written used words like ‘alleged’ and so whoever wrote it didn’t feel strongly enough that it was correct.
“Ben left for personal reasons. We made that very clear and I think especially in this day and age it is very important that a situation like that is respected.”
White went on holiday after leaving the England camp but is now back in training with the Premier League leaders, as he posted on Instagram underneath a picture of him in training gear: "We back baby.”
The rest of the England squad left Qatar on Sunday morning after their quarter-final defeat to France on Saturday evening.