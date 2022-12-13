Ex-Leeds United defender Ben White speaks out after early England exit as he rejoins Arsenal teammates

Ben White has returned to social media for the first time since departing early from England’s World Cup training base in Qatar.

The former Leeds United defender has returned to Arsenal training after taking a short break after he left Qatar for personal reasons. The FA announced White’s departure following England’s 3-0 group stage win over Wales with the player taking no part in the knockout stages in Qatar.

Reports later claimed White had been involved in a bust-up with England assistant Steve Holland but Gareth Southgate refuted those claims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: “As far as I am aware, the article that was written used words like ‘alleged’ and so whoever wrote it didn’t feel strongly enough that it was correct.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Ben White of Arsenal during a training session at Al Nasr Leisure Land Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ben left for personal reasons. We made that very clear and I think especially in this day and age it is very important that a situation like that is respected.”

White went on holiday after leaving the England camp but is now back in training with the Premier League leaders, as he posted on Instagram underneath a picture of him in training gear: "We back baby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad