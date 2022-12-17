Ex-Leeds United defender Ben White speaks publicly for the first time since England exit as he wins Arsenal award

Ex-Leeds United defender Ben White has spoken publicly for the first time since departing early from England’s World Cup camp in Qatar.

The 25-year-old did not feature in the first two Group B matches and missed the 3-0 win against Wales through illness, with the Football Association announcing the following day that he had returned home.

The governing body said White left for “personal reasons” and was not expected to return to the squad in Qatar, asking “that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time”.

It was then reported that the defender was unhappy in camp and struggling to mix with team-mates, before falling out with assistant Steve Holland in front of the rest of the England squad – but those allegations were refuted by manager Gareth Southgate.

He said: “As far as I am aware, the article that was written used words like ‘alleged’ and so whoever wrote it didn’t feel strongly enough that it was correct. Ben left for personal reasons. We made that very clear and I think especially in this day and age it is very important that a situation like that is respected.”

White rejoined his Arsenal teammates earlier this week as he posted a picture on his Instagram with himself back in training. Now he has spoken publicly after winning the Player of the Month award at the Gunners.

"Hiya guys. I just wanted to give you a quick message and say thank you so much for voting for me for Player of the Month," said White.

"I really appreciate it and I'm so thankful for the support you've shown me this season and every game."

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Ben White of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on December 16, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)