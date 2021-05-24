Ex-Leeds United man set to join new club, Rotherham United eye 32-goal striker
Leeds United finished their 2020/21 season on a high, as they blasted their way to a fourth win on the trot with a 3-1 victory against West Brom at Elland Road - a result that saw the Whites secure a 9th place finish.
The Whites finished the campaign just three points off a place in Europe, and Marcelo Bielsa's side will be delighted with such a strong return to the return to the top tier.
Speaking after the game, Bielsa said: “I thought it was an unforgettable game. It was a great homage to two players that stop belonging to Leeds. The responses they got only players that give a lot deserve it.
“The performance of Pablo today indicates he deserved more minutes than the ones I gave him this year. Berardi after such a long time not playing showed he can still be current.
“The most important thing is that their public, his team-mates, the staff showed their recognition to those two players.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it was heartbreak for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley, who were knocked out of the play-off semi-finals with a 1-1 draw (2-1 agg.) away to Swansea City, who now head into the Wembley final against Brentford, who defeated Bournemouth to keep their dreams of Premier League football alive.
Elsewhere, it's set to a be a busy summer at both Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, who will both be looking to rebuild after being relegated to League One.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Rotherham United and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: