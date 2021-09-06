Ex-Leeds United player makes double £50m claim, Deal for long-term Bielsa target could be out of reach

The Elland Road favourite spent his 28th birthday toiling up front without a great deal of joy as the Three Lions initially struggled to break the minnows down in their World Cup Qualifier, before a late flurry of goals sealed a convincing result.

Aside from a couple of fleeting chances, however, Bamford had to settle for scraps to feed off up front, and manager Gareth Southgate withdrew him on the hour mark, sending captain Harry Kane on to net from the spot within 10 minutes.

As Ian Wright pointed out, Bamford made runs in search of goalscoring chances without being found on numerous occasions.

When asked if he would have been frustrated, the ITV pundit replied: "I would. Patrick looks pretty happy [at full-time], but I don't know what else you'd expect him to do but clap.

"I've played in those games where you're running and looking for those chances, the balls aren't coming when you're making good runs. I was gutted for him. As it goes on he'd have probably got something."

Wright's fellow pundit Roy Keane has backed the Leeds striker to take the debut frustration in his stride.

"He had one or two half chances," said Keane.

"Gareth isn't going to just judge him on today. It's the life of a striker. He'll bounce back no problem."

