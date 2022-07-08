Ex-Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday coaches join Leeds United as Jesse Marsch adds to backroom team

Sharp left his role as assistant coach Manchester United this summer and will join the Whites in the same capacity while Barrieu has joined as a fitness coach.

Sharp, who hails from Scotland, has worked at MLS sides New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC before a brief spell at Lokomotiv Moscow under Ralf Rangnick. He then followed Rangnick to Old Trafford last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frenchman Barrieu has left Toronto FC to pursue the opportunity at Leeds, having previously worked as a fitness coach for the United States national team, as well LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls in the MLS.

He has also been a part of the backroom teams at Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Frankie Schiemer has stepped down as assistant manager at Leeds but will continue to be employed as a coaching consultant while Mark Jackson and Cameron Toshack have agreed new contracts and will remain in the first-team staff.

"Frankie's role is going to be more of a consultant. He will be here sometimes but he will also be watching a lot of video - from training, from games, from the first team, the Under-21s, the academy - so he's going to play a big role in the entire club, not just with the first team but he'll still be reporting to me," said Marsch.

"Pierre Barrieu will be coming in as a fitness coach and performance analyst so we're excited to have his expertise.

JESSE MARSCH: Has made two new appointments to his backroom team. Picture: Getty Images.

"Ewan (Sharp) has come from his time at Man United. He worked with me in New York. He understands me very clearly and the philosophy I want to play.