Exciting Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers youngsters set for international duty at Rotherham United

Leeds United players Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi and on-loan Doncaster Rovers defender Ben Nelson could all figure for England Under-19s at Rotherham United next week.

The trio have all been named in SImon Rush's squad as they look to qualify for the European Championship in Malta this summer.

They face Hungary, Iceland and Turkey, with the middle game at Rotherham's New York Stadium on March 25. Turkey will visit nearby Chesterfield the following Tuesday.

Perkins has been in prolific international form this season, scoring five goals in three under-19s appearances.

The 19-year-old striker, signed from West Ham United in the summer, made his Leeds debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup in December, and scored the dramatic late equaliser which took their FA Cup third-round tie with Cardiff City to a replay.

Midfielder Gyabi, who is also 18, came through at Manchester City and was effectively a makeweight in the move that took Kalvin Phillips to Eastlands.

He has been a regular in Premier League squads this season, coming off the bench against his old club at Christmas and also appearing in the FA and League Cups.

Nelson has made an impressive start at League Two Doncaster since joining on loan from Arsenal.

RISING STAR: Leeds United's Sonny Perkins

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison, Leeds forward Mateo Joseph and Aaron Ramsey, on loan at Middlesbrough from Aston Villa, are in the Under-20s squad.

They also have three games this month, against Germany at Manchester City's academy stadium before playing USA in Spain, and finishing in France.