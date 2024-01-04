Gary McAllister says Leeds United and Southampton are playing for one automatic promotion place this season, and will be desperate to avoid the play-offs.

The midfielder, part of Leeds' last top-flight title-winning side in 1991-92, thinks another of his old clubs, Leicester City, will win the Championship, leaving the other sides relegated from the Premier League to fight it out for second.

McAllister, who managed Leeds in 2008, believes they will return to next season's top division but wants improved away form to avoid doing it the hard way. Leeds have appeared in five play-offs without promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the start of the season my bet was that the three that went down would be the three that came up," said McAllister on behalf of BoyleSports, who provide the latest EFL betting. "But the pressure of a play-off is something most clubs don't want to get involved in.

ELLAND ROAD HERO: Gary McAllister played for and managed Leeds United

"Everybody's been waiting for Ipswich to falter and they seem to just be pushing on although Leeds tucked them away very comfortably before Christmas.

"I still feel those three will go up but it's looking like Leicester-plus-one for the automatic places.

"I saw them first-hand in pre-season when I was in Singapore doing bits with Liverpool and they played each other. Even though Liverpool ran out comfortable winners I was really impressed with Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've got depth and players above the level. I think they'll see it done quite early in the season."

RIVALS: Leeds United and Leicester City are Championship promotion candidates

McAllister takes confidence from the presence in Leeds’ dugout of Daniel Farke, who won the Championship twice with Norwich City.

"It was a very good appointment," he said. "A couple prior were a bit strange but this one was very specific. His track record in this division is the best and I think he’s got the trust of the players.

"I've not seen them away from home except on TV but the belief's there so it's just about repeating. The home crowd gives you an edge but there are a lot of travelling fans as well so it's something to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've seen Leeds two or three times and Ethan Ampadu and a player I worked with at Rangers, Glen Kamara, have been excellent when I've watched. They've given the team a lot of control to let the forward guys impress.