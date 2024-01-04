Exclusive: Leeds United legend Gary McAllister on Whites' promotion hopes
The midfielder, part of Leeds' last top-flight title-winning side in 1991-92, thinks another of his old clubs, Leicester City, will win the Championship, leaving the other sides relegated from the Premier League to fight it out for second.
McAllister, who managed Leeds in 2008, believes they will return to next season's top division but wants improved away form to avoid doing it the hard way. Leeds have appeared in five play-offs without promotion.
"At the start of the season my bet was that the three that went down would be the three that came up," said McAllister on behalf of BoyleSports, who provide the latest EFL betting. "But the pressure of a play-off is something most clubs don't want to get involved in.
"Everybody's been waiting for Ipswich to falter and they seem to just be pushing on although Leeds tucked them away very comfortably before Christmas.
"I still feel those three will go up but it's looking like Leicester-plus-one for the automatic places.
"I saw them first-hand in pre-season when I was in Singapore doing bits with Liverpool and they played each other. Even though Liverpool ran out comfortable winners I was really impressed with Leicester.
“They've got depth and players above the level. I think they'll see it done quite early in the season."
McAllister takes confidence from the presence in Leeds’ dugout of Daniel Farke, who won the Championship twice with Norwich City.
"It was a very good appointment," he said. "A couple prior were a bit strange but this one was very specific. His track record in this division is the best and I think he’s got the trust of the players.
"I've not seen them away from home except on TV but the belief's there so it's just about repeating. The home crowd gives you an edge but there are a lot of travelling fans as well so it's something to address.
"I've seen Leeds two or three times and Ethan Ampadu and a player I worked with at Rangers, Glen Kamara, have been excellent when I've watched. They've given the team a lot of control to let the forward guys impress.
"Getting away wins is going to project them into that automatic spot."
