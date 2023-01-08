Leeds United face a difficult away trip to Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley in the fourth round of the FA Cup if they can finally shake off Cardiff City at Elland Road.

The Whites came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw with their bogey side in round three, but missed a penalty in between goals for Rodrigo – who also took the spot kick – and a first senior goal for Sonny Perkins.

The replay will be Elland Road's first FA Cup tie since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have never played against Conference side Boreham Wood, who reached last season's fifth round.

WREXHAM-BOUND: Sheffield United will travel to north Wales for round four after Daniel Jebbison's goal helped knock Millwall out of the FA Cup

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship promotion-chasers Sheffield United will travel to the only non-league team to have confirmed their place in round four having been drawn at Hollywood-owned Conference side Wrexham.

Whilst the Blades enjoyed a comfortable win at Millwall, Wrexham came through a thrilling tie at Coventry City, where they won 4-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides last met in the 2004-05 League Cup, the Blades winning 3-2.

Like Boreham Wood, Chesterfield face a replay at home to Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion to make the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CUP JOY: Michael Smith and Josh Windass combined as Sheffield Wednesday knocked Newcastle United out

Sheffield Wednesday – Yorkshire’s only other survivor in round four – will host Fleetwood Town two weekends running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides meet in League One on January 21 before facing each other in the Cup.

The tie of the round paired Manchester City or Chelsea with Oxford United or Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The games will be played on the final weekend of January.

As a result of the third-round results, the league matches featuring Rotherham United and Sunderland, Reading and Sheffield United, the League One derby between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City's trip to Walsall will have to be rearranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad