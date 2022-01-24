FA 'looking into' Leeds United match amid allegations of suspicious booking for Arsenal player

Allegations emerged last week that the FA were looking into a booking collected by an Arsenal player this season, and now it has emerged it is one of Granit Xhaka's cautions that is under the spotlight,

A spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post's sister paper, the Yorkshire Evening Post: "The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.”

BOOKING: Granit Xhaka pictured tackling Leeds United's Raphinha in an unrelated incident during December's Premier League game at Elland Road

Xhaka was booked for timewasting in the 86th minute of his side's 4-1 win, having earlier escaped further punishment for a foul on Raphinha.

It is said that a sum of over £50,000 was gambled on Xhaka being booked in the game.