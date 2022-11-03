Famous Leeds United fans and their net worth: Gallery of 17 actors, musicians, comedians and sports stars who support the Whites
There are plenty of big name stars from a number of industries who have expressed their support for Leeds United over the years.
The club are renowned for having a large number of famous faces from Hollywood, the music industry and from other corners of the sporting world who count themselves as fans.
Plenty of those supporters have been through thick and thin with the club, none more so than IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.
He walked out on the Elland Road pitch ahead of Leeds United's Premier League fixture against Southampton in April and received a hero’s welcome after regaining his IBF crown.
A number of Leeds players over the years have joined the fighter on his ringwalks for his world title fights including the likes of Luke Ayling and former Whites midfield hero Pablo Hernandez.
We have done some digging to find some of the most famous names who support Leeds and ranked them in order of their estimated net worth – any surprises in here?