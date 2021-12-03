Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 13 Preview - Why Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo and Man City's Gabriel Jesus lead captain picks - and why Liverpool's Andy Robertson is worth the money

Popular captain pick Mo Salah did the business, however, as he scored twice.

Below, we pick out the best captain picks behind Salah, discuss who’s hot, who’s not and the ones to watch. Follow @Gameweek38 on Twitter for more Fantasy Footballing insight.

This week’s transfer deadline is on Saturday, December 4 at 11am.

CAPTAIN PICK: Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Getty Images.

Captain Picks

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) vs Crystal Palace (H)

Ronaldo’s five shots in the box against Arsenal was more than any player in the gameweek as his brace brought him 13 points, bringing his average to over five points per game.

No matter which way you look at it, Crystal Palace at home should be a routine win, and with it being Ralf Rangnick’s first game, there’s an added incentive to impress.

CAPTAIN PICK: Gabriel Jesus. Picture: Getty Images.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.7m) vs Watford (A)

With 14 shots in the box over the last six gameweeks, Gabriel Jesus is Man City’s most potent threat and is well overdue a goal.

This week he takes on a Watford side who are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and are down to their bare bones at the back after Ben Foster, Adam Masina and Nicolas Nkoulou picked up recent injuries.

Who’s Hot?

LESSER OWNED: Liverpool's Andy Robertson. Picture: Getty Images.

Bernardo Silva (Man City, £7.3m)

Mentioned here a few weeks ago, Bernardo’s hot streak has continued. He’s scored in three of his last four games and started every Man City league game since August.

With Watford, Wolves, Leeds and Newcastle up next, his hot form is likely to continue.

Sergio Reguilon (Spurs, £5.2m)

Hosting Norwich on Sunday should be a guaranteed clean sheet for Tottenham. The Canaries have failed to score in six of their last eight away games and Spurs have kept two clean sheets in their last three games.

Over that period, no Spurs player has created more chances than Reguilon either.

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford, £5.4m)

Dennis’ three goals and three assists against Man United, Leicester and Chelsea will give him confidence going into Saturday’s clash against Man City.

The Sky Blues have beaten The Hornets 18-0 over their last three games however, so it won’t be a straight forward fixture.

Who’s Not?

Raul Jimenez (Wolves, £7.8m)

Jimenez’ solitary goal through playing Palace, West Ham, Norwich and Burnley isn't cutting the mustard as over 90,000 people have already transferred him out this week.

Over the next four weeks, Wolves take on the three meanest defences in the league so goals will be hard to come by before Christmas.

Andros Townsend (Everton, £5.5m)

Since scoring the equalizer at Old Trafford and mimicking Ronaldo’s famous celebration, Townsend has failed to score or assist compared to the Portuguese’s five goal involvements.

Everton are without a win since September and sit as close to the relegation zone as the top half of the league.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool, £7.0m, 2.0%)

Robertson’s ownership is probably so low because Trent Alexander-Arnold is having such a good season but the Scotland international's three assists over his last two games should not be overlooked.

No player in the league has created more chances than the Scot in this period - three more than Alexander-Arnold.

Callum Wilson (Newcastle, £7.4m, 4.0%)

Despite being bottom of the league, Wilson continues to show value, having scored more points than the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this season.

Wilson takes penalties and has had more shots and touches in the opposition’s area since Eddie Howe arrived and faces Burnley at home next.

Jose Sa (Wolves, £5.0m, 3.1%)

With three consecutive clean sheets and 24 points to show for it, Sa is the most in-form goalkeeper in the league.