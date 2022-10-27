Five Leeds United players doubtful for Premier League trip to Liverpool

Coach Jesse Marsch outlined that the fitness of Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams are all in doubt, along with Leo Fuhr Hjelde's.

American midfielder Adams missed last week's 3-2 defeat to Fulham with what was described at the time as a "minor muscle injury". Sam Greenwood came into the side for his first Premier League start of the season.

Gelhardt came off the bench and created a late goal for Crysencio Summerville. It prompted calls for him to be involved more often having only come off the bench in the 84th minute but throughout Marsch's time in charge he has suffered a variety of minor problems which seem to have held back the 20-year-old's progress.

Rodrigo, who opened the scoring against the Cottagers, is Leeds's five-goal top-scorer this season but summer signing Sinisterra has looked their most potent attacking threat recently.

Captain Cooper only made his first start of the season this month because of an Achilles problem in August, but has played in all of the last five matches, four from the start.

Defender Hjelde recently had his appendix removed but the only football he has played this season was in August's League Cup win over Barnsley, Leeds's most recent victory.Rodrigo has a problem with an adductor muscle and Sinisterra a foot problem. Adams has a calf issue and Cooper a problem with a gluteal muscle. Marsch expects the picture to become clearer in the next 48 hours.

"Let's see how it pans out but all along it's about trying to maintain our physical output and making sure we're one of the most intensive injuries in Europe but trying not to pick up injuries," said Marsch.

"We think we can do more in terms of injuries and we have to find a way to do that without risking players.