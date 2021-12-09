Five Leeds United players set to miss Chelsea trip as injury problems continue

MARCHING OFF TOGETHER: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper leaves the field with a hamstring injury during the match against Brentford

Bamford scored a late equaliser in his first appearance since injuring his ankle at Newcastle United in September. A bulletin from Leeds said only that the striker will be "subject to daily assessment".

Likewise, there was no timescale put on Phillips and Cooper, both substituted during the game, but the club revealed both "have undergone treatment". Some have speculated Phillips will be out until February, a prognosis fans will be hoping is alarmist, given their much poorer record without the talismanic midfielder.

It has also been revealed that "Rodrigo has been suffering from bilateral heel pain for some time. The player and medical staff have deemed it necessary to reduce his activity for the time being, in order to aid his long-term recovery."

Robin Koch is said to have recovered from the operation on a pelvic injury which has not seen him play since the opening weekend, but was ill for 10 days on his return. He is expected to resume training this weekend.

After Chelsea, Leeds are at Manchester City on Tuesday, the third of six December matches for them.