The son of former long-throw specialist Rory scored only four Championship goals on loan at Stoke City and Preston North End last season but should be better for the experience, and the interest in him suggest others in the game see it that way too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior is excited to what he can bring to a team who did not get as much football as they would have wanted out of injury-hit centre-forwards Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh in 2022-23.

BIG FAN: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior has long been tracking Liam Delap

"We’ve fought off a lot of competition from other Championship clubs and clubs around Europe," said Rosenior. "He’s someone I’ve known and been aware of for a long time.

“Liam completely fits into the way we play. He’s got outstanding physical attributes and is a great finisher. He’s got freak speed, is aggressive and can run in behind, which is one of the areas we wanted to address. He’s someone the fans will really enjoy watching.

“He’s had an amazing education and upbringing at Manchester City. In the right team that plays to his strengths, he can be a real asset and I believe he’ll be a real asset for us moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull also believed to have shown an interest in loaning former Everton left-back Ruben Vinagre from Portuguese club Sporting. Reports in Portugal suggest the loan will have the option of a £13m permanent move next summer but City have to be careful of financial fair play restrcitions this summer.

NEW CONTRACT: Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Marvin Johnson

"I would like to spend two times what I can," admitted owner Acun Ilicali. "We are only allowed a budget of £17m minus per year, we are spending all the money up to the limits so we cannot go any more."

Rotherham United defender Grant Hall says he is ready to show Millers fans the best of him after signing a new deal with the Championship club.

The 31-year-old was plagued by hamstring injuries which restricted him to 18 league starts in 2022-23, but follows Tyler Blackett, Sean Morrison and Lee Pelter in signing a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had a good off-season, feel fully fit and I’m raring to go," he said. "I really wanted to have a full pre-season. I don’t think that the Rotherham fans have seen the very best of me and there’s a lot more to come."

Steven Gerrard is said to be reconsidering joining the exodus to Saudi Arabia as manager of Al-Ettifaq. The former Liverpool midfielder had been linked with the vacant job at Championship Sheffield Wednesday.

The lack of a manager has not stopped former Doncaster Rovers player Reece James making his loan from Blackpool permanent, or wing-back Marvin Johnson signing a new contract.

“I’ve spent the last two years here and I’ve loved it," said the former Middlesbrough player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to have the core of the squad still here from last season and it gives us the morale and something to build off."

Sheffield United are reportedly trying to agree a £5m deal for for BK Hacken striker Benie Traore after Rangers had an offer in the regio of £3m rejected for the 20-year-old. Celtic are also said to be interested.

Hecken sporting director Martin Ericsson has said recently they are open to selling, but only for more than their £3.5m transfer record.

Traore can play as a centre-forward, right winger or in the hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades are yet to make a signing since winning promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, DC United manager Wayne Rooney has cast doubt on whether he will be able to keep former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Lewis O'Brien beyond his current loan amidst interest from the Blades.

O'Brien joined in March after being left out of Nottingham Forest's Premier League squad in a deal said to have an option to be made permanent. The Blades had been unable to sign him in January because of a transfer embargo.

"It's a difficult situation because it's not in our hands," Rooney said. "We're trying everything we can to try to keep him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United are said to be interested in Leeds United's £40m-rated midfielder Tyler Adams as a replacement for Declan Rice, who has joined Arsenal.

Huddersfield have been linked with Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, who has two years on his contract but may be in a position to rip it up with Latics players repeatedly not paid on time over the last year.