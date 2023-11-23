Leeds United are back in Championship action on Friday – but manager Daniel Farke does not think they should be.

The Whites are at Rotherham United for their first game in nearly a fortnight after the international break.

Both teams could be excused for being under-prepared, with the Millers under the caretaker control of Wayne Carlisle and internationals only returning in midweek.

So the two Yorkshire sides could have done without being chosen for live Sky Sports coverage the evening before the rest return, something the Premier League does not allow.

UNHAPPY: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

In September it was Hull City who got that short straw and it was only heavy October rain bursting the banks of the River Don which stopped Rotherham going in under-cooked against Ipswich Town.

Joe Rodon, Dan James and Ethan Ampadu played in Wales' European Championship qualifier on Tuesday, and Willy Gnonto played for Italy Under-21s on Wednesday.

"I can't send them into a normal team session on Thursday," said Farke ahead of the game. "We will have a few players heading into this game without one team session.

"I'm not a friend of Friday evening kick-offs. My gut feeling should be the first start on Saturday afternoons. The TV picks how it is.

"It's more difficult because the players were not around. It's always tricky when you don't have them around. We can't put the message across on the training pitch, we have to do it in meetings.

"The approach of Rotherham is different to Plymouth (Leeds' previous opponents) for example. In addition it's always difficult to prepare for a team who's had a change in the manager position."

Glen Kamara (Finland), Liam Cooper (Scotland), Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria), Georginio Rutter (France Under-21) and Archie Gray (England Under-19) have also been representing their countries.

