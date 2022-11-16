Former Leeds United defender Dominic Mateo has revealed his latest MRI scan has shown ‘everything is stable’ - three years on from his brain tumour diagnosis.

The 48-year-old from Scotland underwent surgery to remove approximately 95 per cent of a brain tumour in November 2019 and then had to undergo radiotherapy.

Matteo had to learn to read and write again after the 10-hour surgery but over the weekend posted an emotional update on his Instagram account that everything is still stable and that his brain is regenerating.

The former Scotland international played 127 times for Liverpool before joining Leeds United in 2000, where he would make over 100 appearances. Spells at Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City followed before his retirement in 2009.

Sharing the encouraging news on social media, he wrote: "11-11-2019, the day that saved my life. Today, three years ago, mine and my families world was flipped upside down... it has been an eventful journey to say the least.

"Yesterday, after a painful three week wait, I received results of my latest brain MRI and I'm so happy to share with you all that my oncologist reports say that everything is still stable and my brain is regenerating. Today is a good day - big love, Dom x."

Following his diagnosis and surgery three years ago, Matteo revealed the huge outpouring of support he received from a host of Leeds United and Liverpool legends.

“Eddie Gray was the first person to come and see me in hospital, they couldn’t stop him, he came on the bus to see me,” Matteo told the Yorkshire Evening Post in 2020.

“Someone like Eddie, an absolute legend and one of the best people you’ll ever meet. It really makes you think.

“David O’Leary came to see me, big Viduks was on the phone, so many players I could mention from my time at Leeds; Erik Bakke one of my best mates when I played there, Michael Duberry, Gary Kelly, Stephen McPhail, Ian Harte, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler has been immense.

“We were close growing up and he’s really helped, we can just talk normally as if I’m not ill. It’s been so rewarding to speak to old football mates.

“Steve McManaman a legend for Liverpool and Real Madrid came to see me. I think people in the corridor at Jimmy’s [St James’s Hospital, Leeds] were like ‘is that Steve McManaman?’.

“We’re talking about superstars. Kenny Dalglish, the message he sent me, motivation doesn’t cover it. Incredible. I’ll never forget that, it’ll live with me forever.

“When he tells you something you listen. Former players like Stevie Nichol, Ronnie Whelan, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, current players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner has been sending me messages regularly, voice messages because I couldn’t read.