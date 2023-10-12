Former Leeds United and Rotherham United manager and Barnsley legend leaves National League club

FORMER LEEDS UNITED and Rotherham United chief Neil Redfearn and ex-Leeds assistant coach Steve Thompson have left their roles as interim-managers at National League outfit Oldham Athletic.

Thompson was put in caretaker charge following the sacking of David Unsworth last month, with the Lancastrian soon bringing in Redfearn to assist him.

Thompson had expressed a desire to land the job on a full-time basis at Latics, who were unbeaten in six matches in charge under him and Redfearn, winning three matches and drawing three.

But a club statement announced the pair's departure on Thursday morning.

Neil Redfearn pictured with Steve Thompson during their time together at Leeds United. The pair left their interim-management roles at National League club Oldham on Thursday. Picture: Tony Johnson

It read: "Steve Thompson and Neil Redfearn have left their position as the interim management team ahead of the club making its next appointment.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Steve and Neil for their work in taking charge of the first team during recent weeks.

"Academy manager Paul Murray will oversee training ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie against Altrincham.