Former Leeds United assistant and Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea midfielder hails Daniel Farke and tips old club for promotion
The Norwich City manager is bringing calm, stability and order to the Elland Road outfit after a torrid 2022-23 and a difficult close-season and Poyet has been mightily impressed.
Now Greece manager, Poyet, 55, who briefly worked at Leeds in the mid-noughties as assistant to Dennis Wise during the Ken Bates era, told safebettingsites.com: “I think Daniel Farke’s appointment by Leeds was the most ‘common-sense decision’ from any football owner in the summer.
“You are Leeds United Football Club and you want to go back up to the Premier League straight away, and there is a coach available who has been promoted twice from the Championship, it’s a decision that has all the basics.
"It’s common sense, and the only thing Leeds need to do now is work hard and achieve the same thing Farke did with Norwich.
"It won’t be easy of course, but Leeds have put themselves in a great position with that appointment of Farke.”
Leeds are one of the form sides in the Championship at the moment and head into Saturday's trip to Southampton on the back of an excellent home win over Watford.
The 3-0 success saw Leeds secure a fourth successive clean sheet - and took their points tally to 11 from the last available 15.
In eight games this season, they have been beaten just once.
On whether Leeds can make an instant return to the Premier League this season, Poyet replied: “Yes, I think so, they have enough in their squad and their manager to achieve that aim this season.
"I think there was something missing at the beginning of the season, which is normal with a new coach and when you’ve just been relegated from the Premier League.
"They had a few players who wanted to leave too, which would have been unsettling."